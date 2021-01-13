Green (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) is expected to remain out through Friday's game against the Magic, though he could be eligible to rejoin the Celtics as soon as Saturday, Tom Westerholm of Boston.com reports.

Green entered the NBA's health and safety protocol last Friday, when he was deemed to be a close contact of Jayson Tatum, who tested positive for COVID-19. At this stage, no reports have surfaced indicating that Green has tested positive himself, so the expectation is that he'll be cleared to return to the team once he completes the seven-day quarantine that has been standard for players ruled out through contact tracing. Since Tatum's positive test, the Celtics have had three consecutive games postponed, so Green won't actually end up missing any action until Friday's contest, assuming it ends up being played. Green is currently in the midst of his second quarantine period of the season, as he previously missed five games from Dec. 30 through Jan. 6 while he was isolated from the team.