Green had five points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one steal during Tuesday's win over Denver.
The guard appeared in his fourth straight matchup and fared well off the bench in 15 minutes of action. The former Radford standout is averaging 3.8 points and 1.3 rebounds over his past four outings.
