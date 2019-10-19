Green made the Celtics' final roster cut, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Green was impressive in his four preseason appearances, averaging 9.3 points on 80.0 percent shooting, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 14.1 minutes. While he likely won't be a regular part of the rotation, it's a big step for the Radford product, who went undrafted in 2015.