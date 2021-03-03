Green will come off the bench Tuesday against the Clippers.
The 27-year-old had eight points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists in a spot start Sunday, but Jaylen Brown (knee) will return to action Tuesday. Green typically sees inconsistent playing time off the bench for Boston.
