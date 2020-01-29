Celtics' Javonte Green: Not on injury report
Green is not on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Warriors, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Green missed Tuesday's game with a sore left knee, but he'll be back to availability off the bench Thursday night. Green has picked up some minutes of late amid injuries to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but he's not a fantasy consideration in most formats.
