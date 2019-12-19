Green scored two points, collected three rebounds and dished one assist over 14 minutes of play during Wednesday's 109-103 win in Dallas.

Green has now appeared in nine straight games after receiving six DNP's earlier in the season. With injuries to Gordon Hayward (foot) and Marcus Smart (eye), the Celtics need help on the wing. The 26-year-old NBA rookie gathered a career-high three rebounds during his limited run. Green and Enes Kanter both delivered a plus-21 plus/minus ratio off the bench. The C's now head home for Friday's match-up with the Pistons.