Green (knee) won't play in Friday's Game 3 against the 76ers.
Green has been a non-factor so far in the series, so his absence shouldn't significantly affect coach Brad Stevens' rotation.
More News
-
Celtics' Javonte Green: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Celtics' Javonte Green: Scores 23 in loss•
-
Celtics' Javonte Green: Starting vs. Wiz•
-
Celtics' Javonte Green: Plays seven minutes in win•
-
Celtics' Javonte Green: Sees 15 minutes in scrimmage•
-
Celtics' Javonte Green: Probable with sprained ankle•