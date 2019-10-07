Green tallied 15 points (7-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds and an assist in 10 minutes during Sunday's 107-106 win over the Hornets.

Green followed up his strong summer league showing with an impressive preseason debut against the Hornets. He was perfect from the field, making all seven of his shots and finishing with a plus-5 net rating in just 10 minutes of play. Given the Celtics' depth, especially in the backcourt, it'll be difficult for Green to ultimately make the team. If he's able to keep up his impressive play, however, a roster spot isn't out of the question.