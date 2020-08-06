Green delivered eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, one block and zero turnovers over seven minutes in Wednesday's 149-115 win over the Nets.
Wednesday marked Green's first minutes in the Orlando Bubble after receiving three straight DNP's. The blowout win over the depleted Nets was a perfect opportunity for Green to demonstrate his high energy play. Boston was able to give minutes to eight reserve players. Green hadn't scored eight or more points since a Jan. 22 win over Memphis. Minutes will be hard to come by for Green on Friday, when Boston faces the second-place Raptors.
