Celtics' Javonte Green: Probable for Wednesday
Green is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards with a sore right hip.
Green has played 13 minutes in each of the past three games, tallying a combined 13 points, three rebounds, two steals and one assist. Assuming he's good to go Wednesday, he should be in line for a similar workload with Gordon Hayward (hand) sidelined.
