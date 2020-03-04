Celtics' Javonte Green: Probable with sprained ankle
Green is probable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers due to a sprained right ankle, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Green saw 21 minutes during Tuesday's overtime loss to the Nets. His presence may be needed again Wednesday, as Jaylen Brown (hamstring), Gordon Hayward (knee) and Kemba Walker (knee) are all sidelined.
