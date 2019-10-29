Green has appeared in two of Boston's first three games, but has yet to score and has totaled only four minutes of run.

The 26-year-old rookie was probably very grateful to make his first ever NBA team after many seasons abroad. With that in mind, playing time should be fairly sparse for Green as he is very low on Boston's depth chart. Green will need multiple injuries to the Celtics' backcourt before seeing meaningful minutes.

