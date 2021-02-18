Green scored nine points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding three rebounds and two steals in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 122-114 loss to the Hawks.

Making his first start of the season, and only the third of his NBA career, with Kemba Walker (rest) in street clothes, Green played more than 20 minutes for the first time since Jan. 20 but mostly took a back seat to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the Celtics' offense. Expect the second-year guard to return to the bench for Friday's rematch with Atlanta.