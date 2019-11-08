Green posted 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound across 13 minutes in Thursday's 108-87 win in Charlotte.

Thursday marked Green's first professional points in the Association. The 26-year-old rookie is a proud member of the Celtics after many years overseas. Green and Brad Wanamaker presumably are very happy to be playing stateside and won't be complaining about a lack of minutes. This makes them ideal for the end of the Boston bench on a team looking to improve on last year's chemistry issues.