Celtics' Javonte Green: Scores 12 in win
Green posted 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound across 13 minutes in Thursday's 108-87 win in Charlotte.
Thursday marked Green's first professional points in the Association. The 26-year-old rookie is a proud member of the Celtics after many years overseas. Green and Brad Wanamaker presumably are very happy to be playing stateside and won't be complaining about a lack of minutes. This makes them ideal for the end of the Boston bench on a team looking to improve on last year's chemistry issues.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.