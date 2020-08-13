Green had 23 points (8-17 FG, 3-9 3PT, 4-4 FT) and four rebounds in Thursday's loss to Washington.
The Celtics rested virtually all of their regulars, which allowed Green to move into the starting five and see a season-high 34 minutes. Expect him to sink back into a much smaller role during the playoffs.
