Celtics' Javonte Green: Sees 13 minutes in win
Green posted six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), and one assist across 13 minutes in Saturday's 135-115 win in San Antonio.
That's two games in a row of 13 minutes of run for the 26-year-old rookie. Green might see a slight uptick in playing time with Gordon Hayward (hand) expected to miss time. During training camp, it seemed unlikely that the Radford product would make the roster. But now Green is supplying an unexpected scoring punch off of the bench (at least through two games). Boston now travels to Dallas to face the Mavs on Monday.
More News
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.