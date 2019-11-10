Green posted six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), and one assist across 13 minutes in Saturday's 135-115 win in San Antonio.

That's two games in a row of 13 minutes of run for the 26-year-old rookie. Green might see a slight uptick in playing time with Gordon Hayward (hand) expected to miss time. During training camp, it seemed unlikely that the Radford product would make the roster. But now Green is supplying an unexpected scoring punch off of the bench (at least through two games). Boston now travels to Dallas to face the Mavs on Monday.