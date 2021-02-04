Green generated three points (1-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 15 minutes in Wednesday's 116-111 loss at Sacramento.

Green has now appeared in 10 of Boston's last 11 games and averaged 5.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 18.1 minutes per contest. The energetic 27-year-old reserve has almost doubled his minutes per game relative to last year's rookie season. Green's role is to provide high energy defense off the bench and will rarely put up meaningful stats. Green missed a much-needed contested dunk during the last minute of Wednesday's loss. The Celtics will need more defensive help from Green Friday when Boston faces the Clippers.