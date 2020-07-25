Green generated six points (3-6 FG), three rebounds, one assist and three steals across 15 minutes in Friday's 98-84 scrimmage loss to the Thunder.

Friday marked Boston's first scrimmage in the bubble. The return to play must have felt great for Green, who sat for 10 of Boston's last 13 games in February and March. Coach Brad Stevens made a point to spread out the playing time and benched his starters after the first half. Green could be an ideal reserve for play-in games. He's high energy, doesn't complain about the occasional DNP, plays tight defense and, after spending many seasons overseas, seems especially appreciative to have earned his first NBA roster spot. The rookie celebrated his 27th birthday on Thursday.