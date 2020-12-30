Green delivered seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes in Tuesday's 116-111 win over the Pacers.

Coach Brad Stevens was looking for a spark off his bench as the Celtics looked sluggish during this road battle, and he got an energetic boost from both Green and rookie Payton Pritchard. Both reserves helped the Celtics grab the come-from-behind win. Green has now appeared in two of Boston's first four games, following last year's pattern of sporadic play. As you might guess, his 21 minutes were a season high. Green's minutes may decline when Boston decides to integrate rookie Aaron Nesmith into the rotation.