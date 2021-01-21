Green generated two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 28 minutes in Wednesday's 117-109 loss at Philadelphia.

Green's 28 minutes of run were a season high. After missing Boston's first seven games due to Covid-19 safety protocols, Green has now averaged 18.3 minutes of play over the last six games. On Wednesday, Green wasn't able to convert those minutes into points. But the second-year player provided an energetic boost on defense and on the boards. Expect Green's minutes to decline once Kemba Walker (knee) has his minutes restriction removed, Jayson Tatum (Covid-19) returns and Robert Williams (Covid-19) rejoins the rotation.