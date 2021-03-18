Green committed one foul and was otherwise shutout in three minutes of run in Wednesday's loss at Cleveland

Green has struggled to see the floor. After getting a spot start on Feb. 28, the second-year veteran has received four DNP-Coach's Decisions in Boston's last six games. Coach Brad Stevens turned to Green in a desperate search for a spark while trailing badly to the Cavaliers. Green didn't do much with the opportunity. Expect Green's minutes to continue to be erratic as Stevens struggles to find a winning rotation.