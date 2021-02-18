Green will start Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Celtics play-by-play man Sean Grande reports.

With Kemba Walker resting on the second night of a back-to-back, Green will move into the starting five for the first time this season. Brad Stevens will roll with a rather unconventional starting five, with Jaylen Brown serving as the de facto point guard, Green at shooting guard, Jayson Tatum at small forward, Semi Ojeleye at power forward and Tristan Thompson at center.