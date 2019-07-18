Celtics' Javonte Green: Signs deal with Boston
Green signed a partially guaranteed contract with the Celtics on Thursday, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Green impressed in summer league, averaging 10.8 points per game and shooting 50 percent from the field in his five appearances with Boston's team. That performance has earned him a spot on the Celtics' training camp roster.
