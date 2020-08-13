Green will start Thursday's game against Washington, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reports.
With Boston resting a number of regulars, Green will have a chance to move into the lineup and see extended minutes in the final seeding game. Thus far in Orlando, Green has totaled just 19 minutes in three appearances.
More News
-
Celtics' Javonte Green: Plays seven minutes in win•
-
Celtics' Javonte Green: Sees 15 minutes in scrimmage•
-
Celtics' Javonte Green: Probable with sprained ankle•
-
Celtics' Javonte Green: Three straight DNP designations•
-
Celtics' Javonte Green: Draws first career start•
-
Celtics' Javonte Green: Not on injury report•