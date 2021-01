Green (COVID-19 protocols) won't play Sunday against the Heat.

Boston will be without about half its roster Sunday, but Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Tristian Thompson and multiple other players going through the league's health and safety protocols. It's unclear if Green will also be sidelined for Tuesday's game at Chicago. Marcus Smart, Payton Pritchard, Jeff Teague and Daniel Theis are the regular rotation pieces set to play among the Celtics' eight available players.