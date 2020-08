Green underwent an arthroscopic knee procedure Tuesday and is expected to miss the next two-to-three weeks, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

The procedure addressed a small tear in his right meniscus, which would explain why Green was ruled out of the final two games of Boston's first-round series against the Sixers. Green left the bubble to have the surgery back in Boston, so in addition to recovering, he'll also be subject to a quarantine period if/when he returns to Orlando.