Celtics' Jaylen Brown: 19 points in win
Brown produced 19 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 30 minutes in Monday's 113-101 win over the Bulls.
Brown struggled from the field, but was able to get to the free-throw line a team-high nine times and was perfect from the charity strike in the victory. This was the former first-round pick's best scoring effort in three starts. Brown and the Celtics will look to pick up their third straight versus the Pistons on Wednesday night.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...