Celtics' Jaylen Brown: 19 points in win

Brown produced 19 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 30 minutes in Monday's 113-101 win over the Bulls.

Brown struggled from the field, but was able to get to the free-throw line a team-high nine times and was perfect from the charity strike in the victory. This was the former first-round pick's best scoring effort in three starts. Brown and the Celtics will look to pick up their third straight versus the Pistons on Wednesday night.

