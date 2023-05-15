Brown racked up 25 points (9-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals across 41 minutes during Sunday's 112-88 victory over the 76ers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Brown was the portrait of consistency in the series against Philly, averaging 22.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the hotly-contested seven-game battle. Brown will continue to be one of Boston's best scoring options as they proceed to the Eastern Conference Finals.
