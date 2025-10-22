Brown (hamstring) will be a game-time call for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Brown, who tweaked his hamstring during an exhibition game on Oct. 15, was able to get through full practices Monday and Tuesday. While he's still "questionable" on the injury report, he has been trending in a positive direction, but we won't get official word on his status until just before tip-off. If he does need to hit the sidelines, that would be a boon to Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, Anfernee Simons and Sam Hauser.