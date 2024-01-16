Brown (knee) isn't listed on Boston's injury report ahead of Wednesday's game versus the Spurs, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Brown missed Monday's win over the Raptors due to a hyperextended right knee but will return to action Wednesday. However, Derrick White (ankle), Jrue Holiday (elbow) and Kristaps Porzingis (knee) are questionable, so Jayson Tatum and Brown may handle increased usage versus San Antonio.
