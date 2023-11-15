Brown (illness), who is questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, wasn't present for the team's morning shootaround, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Brown's absence from shootaround isn't particularly surprising since the 27-year-old was a late addition to Boston's injury report due to a non-COVID illness. The Celtics will presumably continue to monitor him in the hours leading up to tipoff, but Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard could see increased roles if Brown sits out Wednesday.