Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Active, not expected to play Wednesday

Brown will be available to play off the bench in Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Nets, but is not expected to play, Scott Souza of GateHouse Media reports.

The Celtics are essentially resting their whole starting unit Wednesday, with Jayson Tatum, Terry Rozier and Al Horford all sitting out. While Brown will be active in an emergency situation, don't expect him to see the court, so avoid him at all costs for fantasy purposes. The Celtics will be going with a makeshift starting lineup of Shane Larkin, Jabari Bird, Abdel Nader, Guerschon Yabusele and Aron Baynes.