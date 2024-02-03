Brown is questionable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies due to low back tightness, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Brown didn't look sharp in Thursday's action against the Lakers, but it's unclear if the back issue was bothering him at that point. The Celtics will likely have another update on the forward's status closer to tipoff.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Poor shooting display Thursday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Drops 25 against Indiana•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Records double-double Monday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Hits for 18 in Miami•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Posts triple-double in win•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Returns to score 21•