Brown is questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers due to a non-COVID illness, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Brown wasn't on Boston's initial injury report but is feeling under the weather Wednesday morning. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up against Philadelphia, but if he's unavailable, Sam Hauser, Lamar Stevens and Payton Pritchard could see an uptick in playing time.
