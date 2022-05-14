Brown closed Friday's 108-95 victory over Milwaukee in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 22 points (7-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block over 41 minutes.

Brown finished with at least 20 points, five rebounds and four assists for a second consecutive game and for the fourth time during the second-round matchup against the Bucks. In the playoffs, the All-Star forward has averaged 22.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals in 37.9 minutes per game.