Celtics' Jaylen Brown: All-around good game in blowout win
Brown generated 20 points (9-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 32 minutes in Monday's 110-88 home win over Cleveland.
The Celtics led this game from start to finish, with Brown, Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum displaying their superior talent over a struggling Cavalier squad. The absence of Marcus Smart (eye) didn't hamper Boston one bit as Gordon Hayward (hand) returned from a 13-game absence. Brown is averaging 20 points per game through 19 games, by far a career high for the 6-foot-7 wing. He's also enjoying career highs in rebounds, assists, steals and made threes per game, as well as both field goal and free throws percentage. Talk of Brown being overpaid has quickly subsided.
