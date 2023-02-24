Brown contributed 30 points (11-24 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 43 minutes during Thursday's 142-138 overtime win over the Pacers.
Brown was one of two Celtics to score 30 or more points in Thursday's overtime win, securing his second straight 30-point double-double. Brown has tallied at least 30 points and 10 rebounds on three occasions this season.
