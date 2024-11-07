Brown (hip) won't play in Friday's game versus the Nets, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Brown's absence streak will extend to four games Friday while dealing with a strained left hip. Neemias Queta will likely continue to start until he is able to return. Brown's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Milwaukee.
