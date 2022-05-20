Brown totaled 24 points (9-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes during Thursday's 127-102 victory over the Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Brown finished with at least 20 points, eight rebounds and three assists for a second consecutive game and for the fifth time during the postseason. Across 13 playoff appearances, the sixth-year forward has averaged 22.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 37.8 minutes per game.