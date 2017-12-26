Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Appears to suffer leg injury

Brown appeared to aggravate an Achilles injury late in Monday's loss to Washington, Scott Souza of the Providence Journal reports.

Brown played 32 minutes and was on the floor deep into the fourth quarter, but near the end of the game he appeared to be favoring his left Achilles. The second-year wing declined to be interviewed after the game and was seen walking out of the arena with a crutch. The extent of the injury is unknown at this time, but Brown should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game in Charlotte until further notice.