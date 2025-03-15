Brown (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Nets.
Brown didn't play Friday, but he'll be available for the second leg of a back-to-back set and should handle his regular work, especially due to the absence of Derrick White (knee). Brown is averaging 21.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.2 steals per game since the beginning of March.
