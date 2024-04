Brown (hand) is available for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Brown will return to action following a one-game absence. He's appeared in just seven of Boston's last 11 games, but when available, he's been productive, averaging 25.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 steals in 34.9 minutes per game.