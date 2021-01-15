Brown (COVID-19 protocols) is available for Friday's game against the Magic, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports reports.

The Celtics haven't played since Jan. 8 due to postponements, but Friday's game is on and Brown is available. With Jayson Tatum (COVID-19 protocols) still out, Brown should see plenty of usage. Over the past five games, he's averaging 24.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 36.4 minutes.