Brown (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Brown participated in the Celtics' morning shootaround Thursday, but the team still waited to see how he fared during pregame warmups before determining his status. However, he'll be able to suit up against the Cavaliers. Across his last five outings, he's averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 32.6 minutes per game.