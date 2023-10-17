Brown (rest) will start Tuesday's preseason game against the Knicks, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Brown took a seat for the Celtics' previous two games, but he'll return to action Tuesday and be joined by Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis in the starting lineup. Coach Joe Mazzulla said the first unit would play close to regular-season minutes Tuesday.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Not suiting up against Philadelphia•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Unavailable Monday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Puts up 19 points•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Signs five-year supermax extension•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Leads offense in Game 7 loss•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Double-doubles in Game 6 win•