Brown (rest) will start Tuesday's preseason game against the Knicks, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Brown took a seat for the Celtics' previous two games, but he'll return to action Tuesday and be joined by Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis in the starting lineup. Coach Joe Mazzulla said the first unit would play close to regular-season minutes Tuesday.