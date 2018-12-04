Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Back practicing, still questionable

Brown (back) will practice Tuesday but his status for Thursday's game against the Knicks is still uncertain.

Brown also went through a rigorous individual workout Monday, so it looks like the swingman is nearing full health. If Brown is able to go through Tuesday's practice without experiencing any pain or setbacks, there is a good chance he makes his return to the hardwood Thursday.

