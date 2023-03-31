Brown posted 30 points (13-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Thursday's 140-99 win over the Bucks.
Brown led the team in shots made and minutes played Thursday, posting an all-around performance while finishing as one of two players with 30 or more points in the blowout victory. Brown has tallied at least 30 points, five rebounds and five assists on four occasions this season.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Slows down in DC•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Passes 40 points in double-double•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Efficient performance in win•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Leads team with 25 points•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Highly efficient down stretch•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Shines with 35-point game•