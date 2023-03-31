Brown posted 30 points (13-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Thursday's 140-99 win over the Bucks.

Brown led the team in shots made and minutes played Thursday, posting an all-around performance while finishing as one of two players with 30 or more points in the blowout victory. Brown has tallied at least 30 points, five rebounds and five assists on four occasions this season.