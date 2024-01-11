Brown recorded 35 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 13-13 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 43 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 overtime win over Minnesota.

Brown led all Celtics in rebounds while ending as one of two players with 35 or more points and as the lone player with a double-double in an overtime victory. Brown, who also tallied a team-high-tying pair of steals defensively, set a season high in rebounds while crossing the double-digit mark in boards for the second time. Brown has posted at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in two contests this year, both of which have occurred over his last seven games.