Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Barely shoots during loss

Brown eked out six points (3-3 FG, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 118-115 road loss to the Sixers.

With Marcus Smart ejected in the third quarter, the Celtics could have used more production from Brown. His three shot attempts Wednesday occurred after a six-shot-attempt game on Monday. Both meager efforts took place with Gordon Hayward (concussion) out of action, which is troubling. Brown will look to turn things around Saturday at Charlotte.