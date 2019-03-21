Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Barely shoots during loss
Brown eked out six points (3-3 FG, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 118-115 road loss to the Sixers.
With Marcus Smart ejected in the third quarter, the Celtics could have used more production from Brown. His three shot attempts Wednesday occurred after a six-shot-attempt game on Monday. Both meager efforts took place with Gordon Hayward (concussion) out of action, which is troubling. Brown will look to turn things around Saturday at Charlotte.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 22 in win•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 22 points in spot start•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Will start vs. Clippers•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Excels off bench in road upset•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 15 points in Thursday's loss•
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.