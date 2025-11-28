Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Battling back spasms
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown is questionable for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves due to low back spasms, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
The Celtics are listing Brown as questionable for the opening half of a back-to-back set. The star forward, who has taken on a larger role this season, has yet to miss a game. He's averaging 28.2 points on 21.4 shot attempts per game.
